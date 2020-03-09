Fitness Model Janna Breslin Looks Smoking Hot In A Black Dress

American fitness model Janna Breslin went online on Sunday, March 8, and shared a set of gorgeous snaps with her 700,000-plus Instagram followers.

In the snap, the hottie looked nothing short of gorgeous as she rocked a tight black dress that not only showcased her perfect figure but it also allowed her to show off her long, sexy legs. The stunner completed her attire with a pair of black high-heeled sandals that gave her legs an even more elongated look.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for minimal makeup to prove that she’s a natural beauty. The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, nude eyeshadow, mauve lipstick, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder to pull off a very sporty look. In terms of accessories, she opted for gold hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the St. Requis Deer Valley, a luxurious hotel in Park City, United States.

To the delight of her fans, Janna posted not one, not two, but three snaps from the photoshoot and struck a different pose in each one of them. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the pictures were captured on Saturday night when she decided to go with a cocktail dress, makeup, and high heels while it was snowing. She then asked her fans what do they think about the look because it was quite different from her usual bikinis and gym attire.

Within seven hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 20,000 likes and about 650 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hot figure but they also appreciated her for her sense of style.

“Your legs are on another level!!!” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“You look gorgeous in this dress. But you look equally good in your bikinis and gym pants too!” another user wrote.

“You are always looking like a goddess and a dollface no matter what type of attire you’re in. Happy International Women’s Day to you, beautiful babe,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s amazing figure.

“You look fantastic. Amazing figure and face!” they wrote.

Apart from her fans and followers, many IG models and influencers also liked the picture, including Kianna Little and Nikki Leonard.