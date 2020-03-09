American Instagram Model Holly Luyah Looks Sexy In A Wet Top And Black Panties

American model Holly Luyah, who is famous on Instagram for her incredible looks and hourglass shape, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a very sexy snapshot.

In the pic, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 8, the hottie could be seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the words, “babe with the power,” printed on it. The stunner teamed her top with a pair of black underwear to show off her sexy legs and thick thighs. And as the model did not wear a bra underneath her top, she flashed a glimpse of her breasts to titillate her fans. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Luyah, who is herself a celebrity makeup artist, opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a red blusher, opted for a red eyeshadow and heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup with a light red lipstick.

She wore her wet, raven-colored tresses down and ran a hand through them. To strike a pose, the model could be seen stepping out of a swimming pool with her body dripping wet. She closed her eyes, lifted her chin, and stood straight.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Tempe, Arizona. In the caption, the brunette bombshell informed her fans that the snap was a throwback from the International Women’s Day 2019, and asked her fans if they remember the snap. She also told her fans that she will be sharing more throwbacks from last year on her other Instagram account. She also asked her fans to follow the other account if they already haven’t done so.

Within nine hours of having been posted, the snap garnered close to 80,000 likes and over 1,100 comments. Per usual, fans and followers fell in love with the pic and showered the model with numerous compliments. Such a volume of interest shows that Luyah is extremely popular on Instagram, so it should be no surprise that many of her pics go viral.

“Wow, you are so gorgeous. I love you so much, Luyah,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Are you even real. Your beauty leaves me speechless!” another user chimed in.

“This is the best picture I have seen on Instagram since morning. Happy Women’s Day to the most beautiful woman on IG,” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models also liked the snap, including Lupe Mora and Sandi Jarquin.