American Fitness Model Whitney Johns Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Tight Orange Dress, Exposes Her Sexy Legs

American fitness model Whitney Johns took to her Instagram account and shared a very stunning picture of herself, one which became an instant hit.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a tight, orange-colored dress that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. Not only that but she also exposed a glimpse of her cleavage through the plunging neckline of the outfit while also flaunting her long, sexy legs through the short ensemble.

The stunner completed her look with a pair of nude high-heeled sandals which provided her legs an even more elongated look.

Staying true to her signature style, and to ramp up the glam, Whitney opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a sand-colored foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, pink lipstick, pink eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. The hottie wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders.

To pose for the snap, she sat on a stool, placed in a nondescript room. She sat in a cross-legged position, tilted her head, sported a pout, looked into the camera and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Whitney informed her fans that her dress was from the online retailer, Wolf & Sage. She then narrated her experience with her therapist, detailing how they commented on her outfit and in response, Whitney told them that she dresses in accordance with her moods. She then wished her fans a happy Woman’s Day and appreciated all the women out there who dress up and go on about their day-to-day chores irrespective of what kind of mood they are in.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 9,500 likes and over 220 comments in which fans and followers not only appreciated the model for her beautiful facial features and hot figure but they also praised her for her sense of style.

“HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY to the most beautiful and wonderful lady in the world!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Perfect is not even a good enough word for how good you look,” another user chimed in.

“Why are you so beautiful?” a third follower questioned the model.

“Elegance at its finest. So beautiful!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so hot,” “goddess,” and “stunning” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, the pic was also liked by several other models, including Lais DeLeon Hightower and Jamie Lawrence.