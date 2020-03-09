Colombian Model Viviana Castrillon Sizzles In Black Lingerie

Colombian lingerie model Viviana Castrillon, who rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America, recently went online a shared a new hot picture on Instagram.

In the picture, Vivi could be seen rocking a black lace bra that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage and a glimpse of her sideboob. That’s not all, but she also put her taut stomach, and sexy legs and thighs on full display to titillate her fans. The stunner also wore a white negligee which she seductively slipped off her shoulders to pull off a very sexy pose. She completed her attire by opting for a pair of high-heeled booties to ramp up the glamour.

To strike a pose for the snap, Vivi sat on the edge of a sofa, tugged at her bra, threw her head back, closed her eyes and slightly puckered her lips.

In terms of her beauty looks, she stayed true to form and opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish, a tinge of pink blush, a mocha shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara over false eyelashes, and well-defined eyebrows. She also had her nails painted with a maroon polish.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back. As for jewelry items, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of dainty stud earrings, a ring, and a delicate choker.

Vivi sat in a living room, while according to the geotag, the snap was captured in North Miami Beach, Florida.

She wrote a long caption with her post in which she first wished her fans a happy Women’s Day, and added that as a woman who works so hard for her modeling career, she envisions a world with gender equality. She also wrote that everyone should celebrate the achievements of women while creating awareness about gender discrimination.

The Latina beauty informed her fans that her hot lingerie set is from her own collection, VC Dream Lingerie. The model also tagged her photographer, Jan, in the post for credits.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 8,700 likes and over 130 comments in which fans and followers congratulated the model and appreciated her for her beauty.

“Lady, you are gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote.

“This is perfection!” another one chimed in.

“Thanks for this picture. You represent my body goals,” one of her female fans commented.