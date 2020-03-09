Canadian Hottie Khloe Terae Ditches Underwear, Shows Off Long, Sexy Legs In New Snap

Canadian model Khloe Terae recently took to her Instagram account and stopped her 2.3 million fans in their tracks by posting a very sexy picture.

In the snap, which was posted on Sunday, March 8, the hottie could be seen wearing nothing except for a skimpy black bra. The model ditched underwear, stuck her booty out, bent forward and touched her feet to pull off a very provocative pose. In the process, Khloe not only showed off her sexy legs and pert derriere but she also provided her fans with a glimpse of her underboob, a move that sent temperatures through the roof. The pic can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her style and to ramp up the glamour, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an olive foundation, bronze blusher, maroon lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The model also applied lots of highlighter over her face as well as her entire body to pull off a very sultry look. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

The blond bombshell wore her hair in romantic curls and finished off her look with a pair of high-heeled, black stilettos.

In the caption, the model wished her fans a happy Women’s Day. She posed in a dark, nondescript room looked at the camera and seductively parted her lips.

Within six hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the sexy picture has racked up more than 17,000 likes and above 420 comments in which fans and followers not only congratulated the hottie but they also praised her amazing figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You’ve nailed it Khloe, perfect. Best yet! [kisses emoji]” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh my God Khloe! You are driving everyone crazy again, I see!!!” another user chimed in.

“You look sick (like in a good way!!) That’s a lot of hard work & dedication to keep your body fir. Keep on doing you,” a third follower shared his opinion.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with the hottie, wrote that he would like to wife the model.

“You are surely the sexiest and the most beautiful woman in the world, Khloe. Would you like to marry me?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “smoking hot body,” “absolutely breathtaking,” and “not that’s art” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These include Laura Lux and Antje Utgaard.