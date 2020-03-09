Vaping Or Smoking Only Makes One More Vulnerable To Coronavirus, Reports Say

This is a good time to kick the habit of smoking or vaping in wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Smoking or vaping can reportedly make one all the more susceptible to the deadly coronavirus, according to U.S. News. If one is trying to take every possible precaution to protect themselves and their loved ones from this frightening illness, this would be an especially good time to quit the habit of the usage of cigarettes or vaping products.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out at a conference on Sunday about how these sort of dangerous habits can not only potentially increase ones chances of getting the coronavirus but worsen their symptoms if they do contract it. Thus, they could be at a greater risk of dying from the illness than those that don’t vape or smoke. De Blasio urged those that do use these products to stop now.

“If you are a smoker or a vaper that does make you more vulnerable. If you are a smoker or a vaper this is a very good time to stop that habit and we will help you,” he said.

De Blasio went on to outline other factors that would further increase one’s risks. These include lung disease, cancer, immune system vulnerability and diabetes. In addition, those over the age of 50-years-old face heightened risks.

De Blasio’s remarks come in wake of many conflicting conspiracy theories on behalf of an alleged connection between the coronavirus and vaping. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are some conspiracy theories being pushed by Chinese media that suggest that the coronavirus started in the United States, as opposed to Wuhan, China where the rest of the world believes the virus originated.

The conspiracy theory goes on to suggest that a selection of deaths reported in the United States were said to be as a result of vaping related illnesses, but were really coverups for the coronavirus.

The misinformation regarding this virus has been spread through social media, confusing many and heightening fears even further. Nevertheless, President Donald Trump has assured Americans multiple times that the crisis is under control and that the White House is well equipped and prepared, as he explained in a recent tweet.