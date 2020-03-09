Body Positive Model Iskra Lawrence Models A Wedding Gown In Her Latest Instagram Pic

Body positive model Iskra Lawrence treated her 4.5 million Instagram followers with a throwback picture where she modeled a white wedding gown over the weekend.

The stunning dress was a strapless cut with a sweetheart neckline accent. The gown was also fitted throughout the torso and hips, accentuating Iskra’s figure. It flared out the bottom in a mermaid style, with flowy white tulle brushing against the floor and extending in a long train that ran the length of the picture frame.

Keeping the gown the focus of the shot, Iskra kept the rest of her look simple by wearing no accessories. Her makeup consisted of brown eyeshadow, a hint of bronzer, and a soft plum lip color.

Her hair was styled into sleek waves in a hairdo reminiscent of old Hollywood. The setting was similarly glamorous, consisting of and black wood bar with spirits decorating a shelf behind.

That said, fans who hoped that the Aerie model might be sharing some details about her own wedding plans might have been disappointed. The only hint that Iskra dropped about her own future was emphasizing that it was her choice when and whom to marry.

That said, followers of the blond beauty will no doubt be hoping that she might tie the knot soon with beau Philip Payne, with whom she is expecting her first child.

The update earned over 119,000 likes and just shy of 950 comments.

“You look absolutely beautiful… you’re one in a million Iskra,” gushed one fan, adding one red and two pink hearts.

“Because of this photo, I chose this exact wedding dress for my wedding. You helped me be so confident,” confessed another, with both a besotted face emoji and heart symbol.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING… THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” proclaimed a third, adding a number of heart and star-eyed faces.

“You are such a Queen!” concluded a fourth, along with two yellow hearts.

In characteristic fashion, Iskra also highlighted a worthy cause in her caption — this time on child marriage.

Explaining that around one in five women were married before turning 18 worldwide, Iskra explained that a dollar would be donated for every comment, tag, and follow from Instagram users in honor of International Women’s Day.

The post is just the latest example of a long history of activism from the British beauty. Another one of Iskra’s causes is her commitment to body positivity, especially throughout her pregnancy. In fact, the blond bombshell recently wowed fans by flaunting her baby bump in a mismatched bikini, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.