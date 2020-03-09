Colombian Fitness Model Luz Elena Echeverria Shows Off Peachy Posterior In Lace Lingerie

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 1 million followers with a very hot, booty snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 8, the model could be seen rocking white lace lingerie that struggled to contain her enviable assets. To spice things up, she could be seen lying on a bed over her belly, and in the process, she put her pert derriere and sexy legs on full display.

The model opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. However, she wore a bunny-ear mask because of which her face could not be clearly seen.

Luz Elena wore her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look, while she had her nails painted with black polish.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished her female fans a happy Women’s Day. The hottie wrote that the day is celebrated to remind women that they are free to choose whatever they want to be, adding that they shouldn’t succumb to societal pressure and expectations. She added that nothing else can make women happier, freer and more empowered than being themselves.

She also tagged her photography service, Angel Visuals, in the post for credits.

Within two hours of going live, and as of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 3,200 comments and close to a hundred comments in which fans and followers not only congratulated Luz but they also praised her for her sexy body and sensual style.

“There is nothing more beautiful in the world than strong women! Happy Women’s Day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Uffff, you are so beautiful. Simply wow!!” another user chimed in.

“Happy Women’s Day, my friend. You look beautiful as always! I love that body and those tremendous curves. Take care,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer commented on the Luz Elena’s beautiful figure.

“Your body is so hot. It blows my mind. Unbelievably hot and sexy!” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “too hot,” “amazing booty,” and “wow!” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models, including Eri Anton and Gia Macool and Claudia Romani.

Last week, the hottie had posted a highly-NSFW video of herself from the same photoshoot which showed her lying on the bed while wearing a transparent white bra along with her lace panties. The video can be viewed on Instagram.