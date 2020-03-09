Hannah Brown Shares An Adorable Instagram Post Alongside Her ‘Favorite’ Brother

Hannah Brown shared several photos depicting the sweet bond she has with her brother Patrick.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown recently shared an adorable appreciation post for her younger brother Patrick Brown to Instagram. The post contains several photos as well as video clips goofing around and having fun together throughout the years.

The first photo depicts Hannah and her brother today, as adults. The former reality television star and Miss Alabama rose one of her arms in the air in a clear celebration, the other arm wrapped around her brother’s shoulder. Hannah stunned in an all black ensemble, including a low cut tank top and lace up black pants. She wore her blonde hair down straight and pouted her lips for the camera. Her brother stood next to her, his arms crossed seriously but with a wide smile on his face.

In the video clip that followed, Hannah recorded herself and Patrick as they walked down the street together. Although Patrick appeared shy and unwilling to be filmed, he proved he was a good sport by smiling and waving at the camera.

Hannah threw in a throwback photo of herself and Patrick as little children. In the photo, they are both sitting in a red, plastic fire engine, a doll sitting next to them. Patrick is behind the wheel, wearing nothing but a diaper, a pacifier in his mouth. Hannah is his passenger, sitting in the back. She is wearing an adorable pink dress and stuck out her tongue for the camera. In her arms she held a living white rabbit.

In Hannah’s caption, the former Bachelorette expressed her love for her brother. She jokingly called him her favorite brother, despite the fact that he is her only sibling. Fans loved the post, as Hannah doesn’t usually share many photos with Patrick. The post quickly accumulated over 300,000 likes, many fans commenting on how cute the photos were.

“You have a sweet family, nothing like sibling love,” one person wrote.

“Looks like you’ve always been so pretty,” gushed another.

Patrick also appreciated the support and commented on the post.

“Love you so much Hannah B- thank you for the support and love this past week,” he wrote.

Hannah has been busy since her debut on The Bachelorette last season, having competed in and won Dancing With The Stars. While there was talk of her having a second turn as Bachelorette, things didn’t work out. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Reality Steve said a contract agreement could not be made between Hannah and production for the franchise.