‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Mismatched Bikini

The popular cheerleader posed on her knees on a beach.

Gabi Butler gained fame for her impressive ability to perfectly execute daring cheerleading stunts, but her fans also seem to think that she’s pretty amazing when she’s perfectly still.

On Friday, the 22-year-old breakout star of the the Netflix docuseries Cheer took to Instagram to share a bikini photo with her 1.6 million followers. In the snapshot, the brunette beauty was pictured flaunting her fit physique in a mismatched two-piece. Gabi’s bikini top was dark gray, and it featured a somewhat sporty design with light ruching in the center of the bust. It had thin spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck that showed off her powerful chest and perky cleavage.

The incredible athlete paired her solid-colored top with bottoms that were mostly white, save for a black graphic stripe print on the garment’s front. Gabi’s bikini bottoms had two thick side straps on each side, and they were pulled up high on her shapely hips. Slivers of her bronze skin were visible between the straps.

The front of Gabi’s bottoms made a low, wide V that helped to showcase her washboard abs. The garment’s high-cut leg openings also ensured that her muscular thighs were on full display. Gabi’s only accessory was a black stretchy bracelet or elastic hairband on her right wrist.

The petite powerhouse was wearing her long, dark hair down with a deep side part. It was styled in soft, natural waves that tumbled down her back. Gabi’s makeup application was soft and natural. It included eye shadow in an earthy brown shade and shiny nude lipstick. Her short, pointed fingernails were painted dark purple.

Gabi was posing on a sandy beach. She had her legs slightly spread and folded up beneath her. She was reaching up to cup the side of her face with her right hand, and her left hand was resting on her thigh. She had her eyes closed, and there was a small smile on her lips. She looked blissful and serene.

The sky behind Gabi was cloudy and gray. Her backdrop also included an expanse of dark green ocean and crashing waves. It looked like a storm was rolling in over the water.

Gabi’s caption was a lyric from the Billie Eilish song “Idontwannabeyouanymore.”

As of this writing, Gabi’s photo has racked up over 138,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You’re soooo beautiful,” wrote one of her followers in response to her post.

“This is a great photo! I can’t wait to see how many amazing new opportunities your going to have in the near future!” another fan remarked. “You are a great role model and will continue to be!”

“You always look so perfect in a bikini b,” a third admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Navarro College champion cheerleader also wowed her supportive fans a few weeks ago by revealing that she can perform cheer stunts in a tiny bikini top.