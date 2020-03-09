‘Bachelor’ Fans Think They Know Peter Weber’s Ending Due To His Clothing In The Previews

'Bachelor' fans' latest theory is that Madison Prewett breaks up with Peter Weber and his mother begs him to win her back.

Dedicated Bachelor fans have a new theory regarding Peter Weber’s ending and it is based upon the clothing he has on in the previews of the tense looking finale episode. They believe that the clothing he wears in various clips from the sneak peak are all clues towards which woman he chooses, according to Refinery 29.

In one of the clips, a somber looking Weber can be heard telling a woman off screen that he wants to make things work between them. While the woman is not visible, their conversation seems to suggest this is who Weber chooses in the end. In this particular clip he wears a blue button down shirt. In another clip, Weber sits alongside his sobbing mother who begs him not to let go of someone, encouraging him to chase after her. He is again wearing the blue button down shirt.

It is already known that Madison Prewett, one of Weber’s final two, is on shaky ground in terms of her relationship with Weber. After he slept with other women during the fantasy suite date, despite Prewett telling him she was uncomfortable with this, she was unsure of whether or not she saw a future with him anymore. The last episode left off with Prewett still being hesitant in terms of their relationship.

While Weber’s other choice, Hannah Ann Sluss, has remained perfectly confident throughout this process regarding her relationship with Weber, it would be unexpected and strange for her to turn down a proposal from him. Thus, most fans take this to mean that Weber chooses Prewett and that she breaks up with him, causing him to try to chase after her.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not their predictions and theories are correct. The finale episode is Monday, March 9, during which fans will finally get to see whether or not Weber finds lasting love.

The exact ending is said to be very complex and to involve multiple people. This ending hasn’t leaked completely, but reality television blogger has made guesses as to how he thinks it will go down, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“It took a while and Peter really had to work hard to get her to trust him, and get her to believe he was sincere in all this. He ultimately did it, and that’s where they’re at now,” Reality Steve said, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely confident in his prediction due to receiving mixed information.