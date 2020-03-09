Lindsey Pelas Stuns In A Ruffled White Bikini Top And Predicts A ‘Spicy’ Summer

Lindsey wore her tiny top with a pair of skintight leggings.

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas combined swimwear and activewear for a visit to the beach. On Sunday, the popular model took to Instagram to show off her unusual outfit, which included a skimpy string bikini top and a pair of skintight workout leggings.

For her latest Bang Energy video shoot, Lindsey sported a dazzling white bikini top constructed out of textured fabric. The garment had a ruffled bottom that added a little feminine and flirty flair to Lindsey’s look. The top also had thin ties around the neck and back.

Lindsey’s bikini put her abundant cleavage on full display; the model’s voluptuous bust was spilling out of the crowded center of her top. The garment’s bright white color looked striking against the bronze hue of her sun-kissed decolletage and flat stomach.

Lindsey’s bottoms were a pair of white leggings that clung to her curves. They featured pink Bang Energy branding on the legs, and they had a wide waistband that hit Lindsey a few inches below the belly button.

The stunning model was wearing her beach blond hair down and straight. Her glamorous makeup application included bronze eye shadow, dark mascara on her long curled eyelashes, and a shimmery pink lip in an earthy neutral shade.

Lindsey was flaunting her hourglass curves on a sun-drenched beach near a wooden pier. She was shown leaning against one of the structure’s thick wooden supports, playing with her hair, gently tugging on the center of her bikini top, and taking a few gulps of her energy drink. In one shot, she was pictured soaking up some sun as she closed her eyes and turned her flawless face up towards the sky.

In the caption of her post, Lindsey predicted that this summer will be “particularly spicy,” and she revealed that she’s actually looking forward to “100 degree summer weather.”

Lindsey’s fans didn’t seem to mind that she was only wearing half of a bikini in her latest video.

“You are truly blessed that body is second to none but my god what a pretty face just beautiful!!!” read one response to her post.

“Spicy sounds good and you’re not just a woman you’re perfection,” another fan wrote.

“You keep it extra spicy always,” a third admirer remarked.

“A woman for the ages!” gushed a fourth commenter.

Last weekend, Lindsey celebrated the sunshine with another well-received video. In that Bang Energy promo, she was shown on what appeared to be the same beach. She was sporting a tank top over a blue string bikini, and she delighted her fans by eventually removing her shirt.