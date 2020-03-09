Venezuelan Beauty Osmariel Villalobos Looks Super Gorgeous In A Revealing Ensemble On Instagram

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos took to her Instagram page on Saturday night and treated her 3.4 million fans to a very stylish picture, one that became an instant hit.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a very chic, light-blue bandeau top made up of silk fabric, one that included a tie-front feature. The skimpy top allowed Osmariel to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. She paired the risqué top with a grayish-nude mini skirt that also enabled her to put her smooth, sexy legs on full display.

Staying true to her signature style, the stunner wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She opted for a rose-pink shade of lipstick that perfectly accentuated her luscious lips, a tinge of pink blush, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined, dark eyebrows.

Osmariel wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms to pull off a very sexy look.

In terms of accessories and jewelry items, the Latina beauty opted for a chic gold necklace that drew viewers’ attention toward her beautiful décolletage. She also chose a brown watch and multiple bracelets to ramp up the glam. She also added a black, Yves Saint Laurent clutch to her attire.

For the snap, the former Miss Earth titleholder could be seen sitting on a green leather sofa while leaning against a wooden wall. She slightly tilted her body and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look. According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Soho Beach House, a restored art deco building in Miami, Florida.

Within a day of going live, this particular picture garnered more than 47,000 likes and over 220 comments in which fans and followers not only praised the hottie for her beautiful looks but they also appreciated her incredible sense of style.

“You are such a beautiful woman. May God take care of you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are gorgeous! Have a happy weekend, my queen! So many kisses to you. Take care of yourself,” another user lovingly wrote.

“Omg, you are the most beautiful woman in the universe. I love you so much!!” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “flawless,” “so stylish,” and “stunning” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans, many models, influencers and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snap, including Silvia Maestre Camero and Carla B.