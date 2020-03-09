WWE Rumors: Real Reason For Lana’s Absence Revealed

Lana‘s recent love affair storyline with Bobby Lashely, Liv Morgan and Rusev seemed to come to an abrupt end after being built for several months. Since then, Rusev has been absent from the company amid uncertainties about his future, Morgan has entered another feud and Lashley has been floundering on the midcard. Lana, meanwhile, hasn’t appeared on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw, but it’s not due to WWE‘s creative team having nothing for her at the moment.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda reports that the “Ravishing Russian” — whose real name is CJ Perry — has been filming a movie with Bruce Willis. Not much is known about the film other than it’s called Run of the Hitman, and the plot revolves around an assassin, whose memory was erased by the government, as he sets out to find his missing daughter. Lana’s character is unknown at this time, but she’s hinted that she’ll have an action-packed role.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, the blonde bombshell teased her appearance in the movie by posting a photo of her wearing a latex bodysuit with the caption “I’m a deadly assassin.” The post also stated that she was working on a movie, though at the time it wasn’t confirmed that she’d be missing some episodes of Monday Night Raw to shoot it.

Lana is no stranger to movies. The superstar has built up an impressive resume as an actor having appeared in the Pitch Perfect series, as well as television shows such as Banshee. While she spends most of her time focusing on WWE these days, she was an established actor and model before she joined the company.

Lana recently signed a new contract with the company which allows her to pursue non-wrestling ventures, and it seems as if she’s taking advantage of that now that her controversial storyline has ended. At the time of this writing, there’s no word on when she’s expected to return to WWE television.

However, it’s highly likely that Lana will return in time for WrestleMania 36. While it’s unknown what she’ll be doing at the pay-per-view, WWE will have something in mind for her given that she’s been used prominently in recent times.

If the company can agree to new terms with Rusev in the coming weeks, it’s possible that the feud with Lashley will be revisited. However, all the signs point towards “The Bulgarian Brute” potentially leaving the company when his contract expires.