Tyler Cameron’s Family Starts A Charity After His Mother Andrea Passed Away Suddenly From A Brain Aneurysm

Tyler Cameron is looking to help others after his mother's tragic death.

After tragically losing his mother Andrea Hermann Cameron last week, The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron and his family have started a charity fundraiser in her memory. The cause of her death has now also been announced, which was a brain aneurysm, according to People.

Tyler’s brother, Austin Cameron, initially announced the new fundraiser, which will be done via a GoFundMe page. While it’s not clear specifically to what charitable causes the family intends to donate the money to, it is clear the purpose of it is to give back as their mother often did when she was still alive. The goal for the fundraiser was set at $20,000 but at the rate donations are pouring it, will likely far exceed it’s goal. As of the evening of March 8, the fundraiser had reached over $11,000.

Austin wrote a though provoking description regarding the purpose of the charity.

“In the wake of this tragic event, we feel compelled to honor our mother. We are developing a charitable foundation so that she can continue to impact others as she has always done; we feel this is the best way to continue her legacy of giving. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the GoFundMe account so we can begin our quest of serving others like she had her entire life. Thank you for all of the support and love the community has poured down on us. We are forever grateful.”

As the donations began to roll in so did the comments, loved ones, friends and even those that had never met Andrea personally were touched by the story and wanted to contribute.

Andrea was only 55-years-old when she passed away suddenly, which was a huge blow to the family. She was a real estate agent and resided in Jupiter, Florida. She had three sons in total. Prior to her death, Tyler took to social media to request prayers for his family after what he called a family emergency. He said that he would not be able to make his usual group run through New York City due to the crisis.

It was not long after that the news broke of her death. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameron publicly announced his mother’s passing on Instagram with a sweet photo of her outstretched hand as she lay in a hospital bed hooked up to tubes and wires. All three of the brothers grasped her fingers.