Scottish Model Brooke Lynette Puts On A Leggy Display In Crop Top And Daisy Dukes

Scottish model Brooke Lynette, popular on Instagram as Miss Brookelyn, recently took to her page and wowed her 1.1 million fans with a hot picture.

In the snap, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a pale orange, ruched crop top, one that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage while also putting her taut stomach on full display. Not only that, but she also flaunted her legs and inked thigh through her skimpy shorts. She completed her attire with a pair of transparent high-heeled sandals that provided her legs with an even more elongated look.

In keeping with her signature style, Brooke – who initially rose to fame as the head ring girl for the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship – wore minimal makeup. The application included a sand-colored foundation, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. To ramp up the glamour, the model also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with white polish.

The blond bombshell wore her tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. In terms of accessories, she only opted for a gold watch in her right wrist to keep it simple, yet elegant.

To pose for the picture, the blond bombshell could be seen standing in the middle of a street against the background of some palm trees. She stood with her legs spread apart, looked straight into the camera and flashed a soft smile that melted many hearts. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Beverly Hills, California.

In the caption, the model pointed out some of her qualities and informed her fans that apart from having sexy legs, she is loyal, and treats people with respect. She also wrote that consistency and stability are also part of her personality.

As of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 28,000 likes and over 240 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure and beautiful looks and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Wow, you’re incredibly gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are an icon of beauty!” a second user chimed in.

“You got fitter since you went to America. Savage!” a third follower shared his observation.

“You are so hot, cute, sexy and beautiful,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “unreal,” “sexy legs,” and “natural bomb,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Brooke’s fellow models, celebs, and influencers. These included Ciara Madden and Dj Hannah.