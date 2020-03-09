Issa Vegas Sizzles In See-Through Lingerie By The Eiffel Tower On Instagram

Issa Vegas shared an eye-catching new photo series to her Instagram page today. It likely caught the attention of many of her 5.7 million followers, as the model rocked see-through lingerie and posed on a balcony with an incredible view of the Eiffel Tower.

In the first photo of the series, Issa stood with her left leg crossed in front and her right hand by her mouth. She glanced over to her right and parted her lips slightly.

The hottie’s lingerie was made of sheer fabric with hot pink straps and red petal-like accents throughout. She wore her blond hair down in a casual side part with strands of her locks brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her curvy figure was hard to miss and the sheer nature of her bra meant that her nipples could be seen.

Issa stood on a modern balcony with glass railings. There were older buildings visible in the backdrop with the iconic tower lit-up with an orange glow.

The shot was taken on a cloudy day and the bright lights contrasted brilliantly against the moody sky.

The photographer, Calavera, was tagged in the post.

A second snap offered a closer look at the beauty as she leaned forward slightly and blew a kiss with her left hand. Her hair was a little ruffled and censored her chest, and her colorful makeup application was easier to see. It included bright red lipstick, a heavy cat-eye, and silver eyeshadow.

The bombshell also kept the accessories to a minimum, seemingly only wearing rings and a bracelet, which kept the focus on her physique.

The sensation’s many followers took to the comments section to send their love. A majority of the messages were in Spanish with a few English-speakers chiming in with their thoughts.

“Gorgeous Happy women’s day doll,” gushed an admirer, taking note of the caption.

“So sensual & feminine,” raved a second supporter.

“The most beautiful girl,” declared a third fan.

“Wowsome,” wrote a social media user, seemingly making a new word to describe the share.

In addition, Issa shared another lingerie pic a week ago. That time, she wore a black ensemble and posed indoors by floor-to-ceiling windows. The model held a bag of chips and joked in the caption that she was enjoying her “cheat meal.”

The blonde wore her hair down in a middle part and rocked red lipstick and purple eyeshadow. She closed her eyes for the image and opened her mouth, seemingly ready to snack on the chips.