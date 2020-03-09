Fotis Dulos’ Lawyer Claims The Person Who Killed Jennifer Dulos Is Still Out There

'Ms. Dulos came to a violent end at the hands of a third party unrelated to Mr. Dulos,' said Norm Pattis the lawyer for now deceased Fotis Dulos.

Even though Fotis Dulos is now deceased, his lawyer Norm Pattis is still vocal in the media on his behalf, insisting that his client was innocent and had nothing to do with the disappearance or presumed death of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. If they had a chance to go to trial, Pattis believes that would have been able to prove this, according to The Hour.

Law enforcement believe that Fotis killed his wife, having received some level of assistance from his girlfriend at the time Michelle Troconis and his former lawyer Kent Mawhinney. While Pattis admits his client at times behaved in a suspicious manner, he insists Fotis was not the killer but was rather framed from an outside source, he explained.

“As to his disposal of certain items in the Hartford-area on the night of her disappearance, he (Fotis Dulos) had left his home at one point that evening and saw a third party known to the participants in the trial standing near a pile of debris in his yard and he panicked and disposed of that debris. While he may have had suspicions as to what that debris may have been, he did not knowingly dispose of items that were associated with the investigation.”

The debris that Pattis is referencing here are the garments that Fotis and Troconis were later seen on video surveillance disposing off in various dumpsters around town. When the bags were opened, they were found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes as well as some of her personal items. This is arguably one of the moments that made Fotis look the most guilty.

Pattis wanted to have a chance to prove this theory in court and he believes doing so would have effectively exonerated his client. Of course, this ended up being impossible as Fotis took his own life in January.

“Ms. Dulos came to a violent end at the hands of a third party unrelated to Mr. Dulos,” Pattis said of Jennifer’s tragic fate.

Fotis ended his life because he feared there was no way he could avoid jail as everyone already believed he had done it, he explained in his suicide note as The Inquisitr previously reported. He was found behind the wheel of a running vehicle in his enclosed garage. He died several days later in the hospital from carbon monoxide poisoning. His five children were able to visit him one last time before his passing. His organs were then donated.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.