Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Sandy Booty In Sexy Instagram Pic

Rosanna Arkle took a two-day break from Instagram, but was back at it today and shared a couple of new sizzling pics. The newest snap was arguably more revealing as the model showed off her sandy booty at the beach.

The hottie was photographed going topless and wearing just black thong bikini bottoms. Prior to taking the shot, Rosanna apparently lounged in the sand as her derrière, legs, arms, and chest were covered in sand. She stood with her back toward the camera and popped her left foot. She censored her chest with her right hand, although her sideboob was left on show. The sensation also held a palm frond with her left hand that trailed behind her and obscured parts of her legs.

Rosanna tilted her head to the right, and although it was hard to see her face, her long lashes and pouty lips were somewhat visible. Her long blond hair fell down her back and almost reached her derrière.

The shot was taken on a sunny day with the light emphasizing her tanned bod. In the backdrop were light blue ocean waters with hints of a mountain range beyond that.

There were two accounts tagged in the post, one was Aluna Escapes and the other was the photographer, Angel Riley.

The caption revealed that the update was a throwback from a previous trip to the Philippines.

The beauty’s newest share is proving to be popular and has racked up over 16,100 likes in the first hour since going live. Her adoring fans took to the comments section to rave about the picture. This included a comment from fellow model Brooke Evers.

“I want this BLOWn up in my house,” she gushed.

“You are legit perfection,” declared a second follower.

“Happy international women day Goddess @rosannaarkle,” raved a supporter.

One social media user tried their hand at a pick-up line.

“Hi, did your #license get suspended for #driving all these guys crazy?” they asked.

The bombshell showed off her curvy derrière in another Instagram update that she posted three days ago. That time, she stood with her back toward the camera in a bright red thong bikini. She raised her right hand toward her head, likely to shield her eyes from the bright sun. She placed her left hand on her hip and crossed her right leg in front. Rosanna gazed ahead, toward the ocean, and she was surrounded by green foliage.