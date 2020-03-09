Greek-Ecuadorian Model Amanda Trivizas Goes Topless In Fishnet Stockings For Sizzling New Instagram Photo

Miami-based model Amanda Trivizas shared a sizzling new Instagram snapshot with her fans today. In the latest post, the bombshell was seen posing topless in fishnet stocking for the shot.

Amanda was photographed with most of her backside facing the camera. She stood on her tip-toes as she turned sideways and looked over her shoulder with a sultry look on her face. Her right hand rested near her pert derriere. A white wall was seen in the background with a brown door visible in the corner.

The 21-year-old model went topless for the photo — sporting black fishnet stockings and nothing else. As she posed sideways, her sideboob was exposed, although she added a small white marking on where her nipples are — censoring the area.

Amanda sported a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened eyebrows, expertly blended eyeshadow, a hint of pink blush, some bronzer, and glowing highlighter. She completed her glamorous look by applying a satin pink lipstick. Also, she painted her freshly manicured nails white.

As for her hair, the hottie’s dark tresses were styled in wavy curls and tossed to one side that hung over her shoulder. She also opted for a no-jewelry look.

In the caption, Amanda greeted her followers, especially the women, and added a short inspiring message. She tagged professional photographer, Koby Einstein in the photo. Unlike most of her posts, the model did not mention where her stockings were from.

Within only an hour of posting, the latest update has amassed around 20,000 likes and over 300 comments. Her legion of fans flocked to the comments section of the post and wrote compliments to the hot model for her incredible looks and amazing curves. Others were left utterly speechless and opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Yes, it is a VERY HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY,” one fan commented on the post.

“You are so flawless! Omg, you’re so unbelievably gorgeous! So beautiful too,” an admirer stated.

“Looking like a snack, babe. Thank you for delighting us with your perfect body today. Happy day indeed,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Wow! You are beyond words,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.

Lately, Amanda has been posting on her social media page with sultry snapshots that showed the model in skimpy outfits such as bikinis and lingerie. In a recent report by The Inquisitr, the model posed on a set of stairs, rocking a white bikini set from Fashion Nova. As of late, the previous snap gained almost 47,000 likes and about 920 comments.