Alexis Ren Shows A Hint Of Underboob In New Instagram Pic

Alexis Ren shared her second update of the month to her Instagram page today and flaunted her incredible physique to tantalize her 13.9 million fans. The stunner posed in a white top and showed off a hint of underboob in the sizzling new snap.

The hottie sat on the floor with her legs spread and raised her arms into the air, resting her forearms on her head. She gazed directly at the camera with a fierce and sultry pout on her face and wore her hair down in a side part. Her short locks fell in front of her shoulders and contrasted against her white top. Her makeup application included long lashes and pink lipstick.

Alexis’ shirt was a crew-neck crop top and her pose left her underboob visible. She also wore a pair of high-waisted dark denim shorts with frayed hems. Her toned abs and legs were hard to miss.

The model posed on a wooden floor and behind her was an open window with bright sunlight streaming into the room. There were also colorful yellow and white vases with red flowers on the floor, plus stacks of wrapped gifts.

The snap had a film-like quality to it, thanks to the artifacts like the vertical light stripes on the left side of her figure.

The sensation’s geotag revealed that she was somewhere in New York City. She also gave credit to the photographer, David Mushegain, who posted a second photo from the shoot to his Instagram page.

Alexis’ many fans seemed to love the photo, liking it over 339,000 times and leaving over 800 comments so far.

“Thank you for being one of the women who empowers me every single day. always by your side,” gushed an admirer.

“You are so inspiring and beautiful happy international womens day,” wrote a second social media user.

“You are amazing and im so proud of you. i wish to you always the best and all the love,” raved a follower.

“Women are the best, whether in power, love or anything they put their mind too [sic]. Beautiful as always!” exclaimed a fourth follower.

The stunner flaunted her incredible figure in another revealing photo on February 15, that time going topless in what appeared to be a thong bodysuit and thigh-high boots. Alexis crouched on the ground and hugged her chest with her arm, placing her right hand under her chin as she glanced over at the camera with a coy expression on her face. Her locks fell around her shoulder and down her back and her sideboob and booty were hard to miss.