Aussie Stunner Laura Lux Wears Nothing But A Bathrobe In New Snap, Exposes Major Skin

Australian lingerie model Laura Lux, who is famous on Instagram for her buxom physique and tattoed look, recently took to her page and wowed her legions of admirers with a highly-NSFW snap.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 8, the hottie could be seen wearing nothing at all except for a white bathrobe. To spice things up, she loosely tied the robe to provide her fans with a generous view of her breasts. That’s not all, but she also put her long, sexy legs on full display as she sat in a cross-legged position. The stunner completed her look with a pair of white bedroom slippers.

In terms of her beauty looks, Laura opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised a beige foundation, a tinge of nude blusher, nude lipstick, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. The hottie finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. She also had her perfectly-manicured, acrylic nails painted with a nude polish.

Laura wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of accessories, she opted for an assortment of rings to ramp up the glam.

For the snap, the hottie sat on her bed, seductively looked into the camera, slightly tilted her head, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy International Women’s Day and urged her fans to visit her Only Fans account, a paid subscription where many models share their uncensored pictures and videos. She offered her followers a 50 percent discount to create an account on the website so that they could look at her boobs.

Within six hours of having been posted, the snap accrued more than 21,000 likes and 180 comments in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot looks. While most fans used subtly-flirtatious words to appreciate the model, others used explicit terms to express their feelings for her.

“Wow, you are looking gorgeous! Happy Women’s Day to you too,” one of her fans wrote.

“You are a beautiful piece of art! Love it,” another fan chimed in.

“Love how you coordinated hair and wall color here!” a third follower shared his observation.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexy figure.

“Omg, your boobs are so sexy. Amazing!” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “simply wow,” “so sexy,” and “great body,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by many of Laura’s fellow models. These include Jessica Weaver and Tina Louise.