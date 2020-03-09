Fotis Dulos Died With Only $272 In The Bank & His Mother-In-Law Is Now Seeking Child Support From His Estate

Jennifer Dulos' elderly mother, Gloria Farber, is asking for child support now that she is the guardian of Jennifer and Fotis Dulos' five children.

Fotis Dulos was broke when he died in January, yet now his elderly mother-in-law Gloria Farber is seeking child support as she has become the guardian of he and missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos’ five children, according to the The New York Post.

Fotis, who once ran a successful home building company called the Fore Group and owned a large home, used all of his money to pay for legal fees and lawyers as he attempted to prove his innocence in regards to his estranged wife’s May 2019 disappearance. He had two different bank accounts, both of which came to a low total of $272 upon his death. In addition, the Fore Group’s balance is currently at zero and is in debt. In addition, Fotis still owed money for his Farmington mansion.

Even a safety deposit box Fotis owned was drained empty. He shared that box with one other person, who’s identity has yet to be determined.

“It is anticipated that the estate may be insolvent,” said the administrator Christopher Hug.

One potential source of funds could come from Fotis’ will, if he in fact had one, which Hug is working to determine.

Further details have also come to light in regards to how much child support Jennifer was asking for from Fotis prior to her disappearance. She wanted $4,400 a month to care for the children who lived with her in her home. In wake of Jennifer’s disappearance and Fotis’ arrest, Farber won guardianship of the five children.

Jennifer was last seen dropping her kids off at work. While Jennifer’s body has never been located it is believed that she is dead. Law enforcement believe that Fotis was her killer, but before this could be proved, he took his own life. Fotis was found sitting in a running vehicle in his enclosed garage. He died several days later of carbon monoxide poisoning, leaving a suicide note behind.

After Fotis’ death, Jennifer’s loved ones released the following statement as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months. Our main priorities are ensuring their well-being and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel. Tragically, the children have not been — and may never be — able to say goodbye to their mother, Jennifer, who remains missing. This horrific reality continues, and we ask once again that the privacy of the families and loved ones be honored.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.