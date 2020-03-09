Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Ivy Jane Speaking And Playing With Her New Baby Doll

Nine-month-old Ivy Jane was having a blast playing with her first baby doll.

Jessa Duggar revealed that her baby girl can speak. On Sunday, the Counting On star took to Instagram to share a video of her nine-month-old daughter, Ivy Jane Seewald, saying one of her first words. It just so happens to be “baby,” so the tot will never have a problem letting her mother know when she wants to play with the new doll that she just got.

In Jessa’s adorable family video, Ivy Jane was shown wearing an olive green onesie that featured a striped pattern. The tot was sitting on the floor and reaching down to grab a plastic baby doll by the toy’s pink onesie.

“What’s this?” Jessa could be heard saying to her daughter from behind the camera. “Is that your baby?”

A smiling Ivy Jane picked her doll up and bounced up and down before repeating the word “bay-puh” back to her mother. The wide-eyed little girl touched the doll’s face and waved it around in the air as her mother attempted to get her to say the word again. Ivy Jane repeated it a few more times, and she seemed to have an easier time pronouncing it each time she did so.

The happy little girl was also shown squealing and cooing as she hugged her doll, drooled on its face, and attempted to push the baby down a small plastic slide.

In the caption of her post, Jessa revealed that the doll was Ivy Jane’s first, and she revealed that her daughter was “pretty excited” to finally have her own doll to play with. She also wrote that hearing her daughter say the word “baby” is “the cutest thing in the world.”

Jessa’s fans seemed to agree with her, because they couldn’t stop gushing over how much they loved her video. As of this writing, it has been liked over 33,000 times, and it has received over 500 comments from the proud mother’s delighted fans. Many commenters praised Ivy Jane for beginning to talk so soon.

“She’s talking really early, good for her, what a sweet baby,” read one response to Jessa’s video.

“Oh goodness she’s so smart!! And adorable,” another fan wrote.

“She is by far one of the cutest babies I’ve ever seen. Love watching her grow! Thanks for sharing her with us, Jessa!” a third admirer remarked.

“She is a doll herself. So beautiful,” read a fourth comment.

Some fans might have noticed that Ivy Jane wasn’t wearing a bow on her head for her adorable speaking engagement. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessa revealed that Ivy Jane is no longer a fan of the headbands topped with bows that the adult Duggar women with daughters are so fond of. The determined mother is now trying to see if she can keep bow barrettes in her baby girl’s growing hair.