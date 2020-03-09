Harvey Weinstein Suffers Injury & Receives Cellmate In His First Week At Rikers Island

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein reportedly fell and sustained a head injury earlier today, reports TMZ. The convicted rapist has not yet spent an entire week at his new home of Rikers Island, where he could potentially be spending the rest of his life.

Weinstein has since been treated for the wound. It is not the first health difficulty that the 67 year old has faced since his February sentencing. In fact, he delayed his arrival to infamous jail due to heart palpitations and high blood pressure, which sent him to Bellevue Hospital (via CNN). According to reports, he even underwent heart surgery before heading to prison.

The news of Weinstein’s latest injury comes shortly after Weinstein was given at least one cellmate, though a second source at Rikers Island claims that the former Miramax producer currently has two. Previously, he had been given an entire floor to himself.

However, sources added that Weinstein is still mostly solitary, as he is alone during the day and returned to the communal cell at night to sleep.

The specific area where Weinstein is being held is reportedly the 6th floor of the main building of the North Infirmary Command, which is equipped with 30 beds.

Sources have said that the disgraced media mogul is on 24-hour surveillance, which includes not only cameras but also frequent check-ins by security guards. The intense monitoring comes after prison officials voiced their concerns that Weinstein might try to harm himself.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Weinstein’s lawyers specifically requested a medical unit — not only because of the disgraced producer’s health problems but also because it is considered safer than general population, where the former millionaire would likely be a target of other inmates.

“A medical unit has prisoners of all security levels, and he’d likely be much better taken care of in a health facility than in general population,” explained Herb Hoelter, a criminal-justice expert and consultant, to Vanity Fair.

“In general population, he’d be certainly, for some people, a type of a target—despite the fact that he is a celebrity—because sex offenders are generally not treated well in prison, whether it’s people who have committed crimes against kids or people involved with offenses like [Weinstein],” he added.

The decision to keep Weinstein in the medical unit is beneficial for Rikers Island as well.

“Most prison systems take a very safe route,” said Hoelter. “They don’t want somebody dying on their watch.”

Weinstein will receive his sentence later this week, on March 11.