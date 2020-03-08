WWE News: Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon Threatened To Fine Him For Being In Shape

Vince McMahon has a reputation for favoring superstars who are in peak physical condition, but that’s not always the case. According to Jake “The Snake” Roberts, he was almost punished for getting himself into the best shape of his life.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc, the Hall of Famer recently appeared on an episode of Talk Is Jericho and recounted a story where McMahon threatened to discipline him because he was working out too much following an injury. This didn’t sit too well with the WWE chairman because Roberts was a heel at the time, and McMahon wanted him to look unappealing.

“[McMahon] said, ‘if we wanted Hogan to carry the snake, we’d have Hogan carry the snake!’ He said, ‘we wanted some slimy, no-good son of a b**** to carry the snake, you know, a guy that looks like he [has] been run through the mill and a little nasty and dirty, a flesh eating b***ard.’ He told me, he said, ‘if I find out that you’re in a gym, I’m fining you $1,000 every time.'”

Roberts had also made a miraculous recovery from a neck injury at the time. The Hall of Famer revealed that he was told by doctors that he’d never wrestle again, but he proved them wrong and clearly thought he was doing a good thing by overcoming the odds and making his body look aesthetically pleasing.

Roberts’ original physique did make him a memorable presence on the roster, however. He’s widely regarded as one of the best heels in WWE history, and he had a habit of instilling fear in competitors because he carried a python around in a bag.

During the interview, Roberts also opened up about never holding a title in WWE and why he never had a long rivalry with Hulk Hogan at the time. According to Roberts, being the challenger to the champion meant getting the same amount of money as him at the time. Roberts wanted to face Hogan for the pay day, but WWE didn’t want to keep paying him main event money.

Roberts’ personal troubles following his release from WWE have been well documented, but the Hall of Famer is doing well these days and is even involved in the wrestling business again. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he appeared on the last episode of AEW Dynamite and called out Cody Rhodes. He also revealed that he’ll be managing a client, who is believed to be former WWE superstar Luke Harper.