American Model Joselyn Cano Busts Out Of Mesh Lingerie On Instagram

Internet personality and businesswoman Joselyn Cano has her Instagram followers drooling today with yet another sizzling snap of her killer figure in a skimpy lingerie set that made her fans go wild.

In the latest Instagram post, Joselyn posed in front of a sliding glass door. She spread her legs on the tiled floor as she looked into the camera with a sultry look on her face with her head tilted to the side.

The 28-year-old stunner rocked a matching gray lingerie set that showcased her curvaceous figure. The bra featured tiny cups that were made out of mesh fabric with flower panels covering the nipples. It had a plunging neckline that showed her voluptuous cleavage, as well as thin satin bands that went around her back. It is also important to note that the cups were so tiny that she spilled out from the bottoms — which exposed some underboob in the process.

Joselyn wore matching undies with flower panels covering the middle part of the tiny triangle fabric and had tiny satin bands that lined the undergarment. In addition to her skimpy bra-and-panty combo, the model sported matching suspenders that were made out of the same mesh fabric. The tiny satin bands of the belt hugged her trim waist.

The brunette model wore her long hair down, parted to the side, and styled straight. Her dark locks cascaded over her shoulders, grazing her décolletage. Her glamorous makeup look included well-defined eyebrows, black mascara, and some pink color on her lips. She decided to skip on jewelry to keep her look casual.

In the caption, she let her followers know that she made a new video on her OnlyFans account. For anyone who wants to check it out, the link can be found in her bio.

Joselyn’s legion of fans loved the sizzling snap. Within the first three hours of being live on her account, the post racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update. Some others expressed their admiration through a combination of emoji.

“This is so fire! You look absolutely stunning. That lingerie set is the bomb,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“Those beautiful eyes and that amazing body! You are goals. Your beauty enchants me,” a third social media fan added.

“You are an absolute goddess, Joselyn Cano. You are so beautiful and sexy. Happy International Women’s Day!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.