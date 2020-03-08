American Model Keilah Kang Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Skintight Bodysuit And Denim Shorts

American Instagram model Keilah Kang, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for her amazing hourglass figure and sensual style, went online on Sunday, March 8, and shared a new hot photo with her two million fans.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a nude-colored bodysuit which not only perfectly hugged her assets but its plunging neckline also enabled the hottie to show off her enviable cleavage. She teamed the bodysuit with a pair of denim shorts to pull off a casual, yet sexy look.

In terms of her beauty looks, she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her skin a flawless finish. She added a pink blush to accentuate her cheekbones while also applying a slick of nude-pink lipstick. The model chose nude eyeshadow and a thin coat of mascara, while she finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders, arms, and ample bosoms. As for accessories, she opted for multiple silver chain necklaces, delicate silver bangles, an assortment of rings and a black watch.

To strike a pose, Keilah stood against a wall in a nondescript room, slightly tilted her head, stared into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

Within six hours of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 77,000 likes and above 640 comments which show that the model is very popular on Instagram, so it should come as no surprise that most of her sexy posts go viral.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that her chic outfit was from the online fashion retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

“It’s a happy Sunday seeing a beauty like this in the morning! Happy Women’s Day!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so hot and pretty, I can’t stop looking at your pictures,” another user chimed in.

“Hello, goddess! [fire emoji]. You are very beautiful and very sexy. Love you so much!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, totally ignoring the fact that the model is married, asked her out on a date.

“Omg, you are so gorgeous! Can I take you out someday?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “too stunning,” “the best on IG,” and “so sweet,” to express their admiration for Keilah.