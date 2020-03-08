Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Perfect Body In See-Through White Shirt And Matching Panties

American Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a set of hot pictures.

In the pics, which were uploaded on Sunday morning, the stunner could be seen rocking a see-through white top which she teamed with a pair of matching panties. The risque ensemble not only perfectly showcased the model’s enviable figure but it also allowed her to put her bare midriff and long, sexy legs on full display.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included an ivory foundation that gave her face a perfect finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blusher, opted for nude eyeshadow and a thin coat of mascara, chose a shimmery, pale red lipstick and finished off her makeup with well-defined eyebrows. She also had her nails painted with white polish to match her outfit.

As for accessories, Brooks chose to wear a sparkly gold bracelet, a silver ring, and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at Chateau Marmont, a famous lodging in Los Angeles, California. To the excitement of her fans, Brooks posted not one, not two, but three pics from the same photoshoot. In the first snap, she could be seen standing straight under a colorful parasol. She lifted her top to show off her perfectly-taut stomach, lifted her chin, held her hair with one hand, parted her lips and looked straight into the camera.

In the second pic, she was featured sitting on a sun lounger while keeping both of her hands on her head and looking away from the camera. In the third and final photograph, the model lied on the sun lounger, looked away from the camera and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture amassed close to 7,000 likes and above a hundred comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her incredible figure as well as her sense of style.

“These are my favorite photos of you,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“[You are giving off] magical vibes, my friend,” another user chimed in.

“I wish I could like these pics twice,” a third admirer wrote.

“Happy International Women’s Day, you are so beautiful,” a fourth follower wished the model.

Other fans used words and phrases like “cutie,” “damn sexy,” and “fantastic body,” to praise the hottie.

The snap was also liked by many other models, including Zita Vass and Fro Rojas.