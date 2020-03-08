Dylan Sprouse Posts Hilarious Response To Selena Gomez’ Kiss Diss

The former Disney Channel star pokes fun at himself after his kissing skills make headlines.

Dylan Sprouse has reacted to Selena Gomez‘s recent interview in which she said kissing him as a tween was the “worst” day of her life. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star posted a teaser to an article about the story to Twitter and joked about the photo that the outlet used of him in order to “sell” the story of his questionable kissing skills.

Dylan posted a screenshot of an article about the story, which showed an ancient photo of him when he was barely a teen next to a much more recent — and more flattering — photo of Selena. Under the pic, the teaser quotes Selena as saying, “Kissing Dylan was the ‘worst!'”

In the caption to the post, the actor, now 27, pointed to the fedora he is wearing in the throwback pic and how it helped the news media “sell the message” that he’s a bad kisser.

In comments, fans agreed that the good picture of Selena and the old one of Dylan wasn’t helping his case.

“That is 100% exactly what they did lmao. They did you dirty,” one fan wrote.

Others thought Dylan looked cute in the pic and praised him for poking fun of the situation.

“I think you look fedorable,” one commenter wrote.

“Making fun of yourself is the best thing you could have done. I’m ugly crying and this made me smile. Thank you Dylan,” another added.

“Bro it’s been years I’m sure your kissing game is up, mate,” a fourth fan wrote.

“Yo get that pic of him in the fedora to really sell the message” pic.twitter.com/5229BytWQl — Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) March 8, 2020

The Sprouse brothers have been making headlines ever since Selena joked about her scripted kiss with Dylan when she guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody in 2006 when she was just 12 years old. Last week, Selena told talk show host Kelly Clarkson that she had a crush on Dylan’s twin brother Cole at the time, and that when she had to kiss Dylan instead it was disappointing. It didn’t help that it was her first kiss ever and it was on camera, to boot.

“It was one of the worst days of my life!” Selena said before dishing that Dylan’s tongue was all over the place during the awkward kiss.

Of course, the kiss drama is ancient history. Selena is actually on good terms with both Sprouse brothers today, as reported by E! News.

“I love Cole and Dylan,” Selena said. “Actually, I’ve known them since I was about 12-years-old and I gave my first kiss to Dylan Sprouse actually when I guest-starred on their show, so I’ve had a really special bond with the boys.”