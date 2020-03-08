AEW News: Participants Confirmed For Upcoming Blood And Guts Match

All Elite Wrestling has announced the competitors for the upcoming Blood and Guts match, which is set to take place on the March 25 episode of Dynamite in Newark, New Jersey.

As documented by the company’s official Twitter account, the match will see The Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara taking on The Elite’s Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. Both factions have been feuding against each other for months, so the participants likely won’t surprise many fans.

The rules for the match will be announced on the next episode of Dynamite. However, it is believed that the match will be a variation of the iconic WarGames match, as it takes place in a cage and boasts more than one ring.

Furthermore, as Rhodes told Fightful last year, he has been interested in acquiring the rights to the WarGames match from WWE for quite some time. According to the AEW executive vice president, he loves the concept and it means a lot to his family given that his father, Dusty Rhodes, came up with the idea in the first place. This is his reason for filing for several trademarks in recent months, which he claims has been a “legal nightmare.”

“The beauty of that is that WarGames came out of the experience of being around wrestling, seeing The Horsemen build up, seeing the good guys and their adversaries and all of a sudden, the light bulb went off. Hopefully, a match comes to us the same way.”

However, WWE isn’t likely to sell the trademark to a rival company, especially when it’s currently being used in NXT on an annual basis. Of course, WWE can make some alterations to the concept to make it different from the original version of the legendary cage match.

The matches’ name is also a reference to Vince McMahon’s criticism of the company last year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the WWE reportedly to AEW as a “blood and guts” company, referring to the promotion’s tendency to let the wrestlers bleed during hardcore matches. According to McMahon, WWE is above that style of wrestling.

AEW subsequently gave new meaning to the criticism by embracing it as a term for passion and courage. However, by naming the upcoming match as such, it’s clear that the company wants WWE to pay attention. The specifics of the match have yet to be revealed, but the superstars involved will be out to make it a memorable occasion.