Yaslen Clemente Slays In Skimpy Lavender Bikini On Instagram

Cuban-American model Yaslen Clemente just sent the pulses of her 1.5 million followers racing after she uploaded three sizzling snapshots to Instagram on Sunday, March 8. The hottie wore a lavender two-piece bathing suit that showed off her amazing assets and enviable curves.

Yaslen was photographed indoors, in what seemed like a part of a living room. In the first photo, she sat on a white cushioned chair, facing the camera front and center with a serious look on her face. Her right hand rested on her thigh while she placed her other hand beside her body.

In the second snap, the bombshell leaned forward as she tilted her head to the side and gave the biggest smile. The last photo showed a more provocative pose with Yaslen tugging at her bikini top, seemingly to tease her fans more. Also, instead of a smile, she pursed her lips together, as if to give a “kiss.”

The Bang Energy model’s bikini top was a classic triangle cut, with a deep neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. Tiny spaghetti straps provided support that tied over her neck while two other straps wrapped around her back. She paired the skimpy top with matching bottoms that featured a tiny fabric that covered her modesty. The garment was held by the same thin straps as the top that was tied on the sides.

The Miami native accessorized with her usual choker necklace and sported a pair of stud earrings. She wore her shoulder-length blond hair in a center part and styled in a bun with a few tendrils framing her face. She wore a fresh makeup look that included groomed eyebrows, thick, faux lashes, and some lip balm.

In the caption, Yaslen wrote a simple greeting. She also tagged the brand Coqueta Swimwear in the first photo, while she tagged Hollywood Perfect Smile and Miami Lash Room in the second photo.

Just like most of her upload, the recent addition to her feed proved to be a popular one. The update amassed more than 42,700 likes and 470-plus comments within only three hours of being live on the popular social media website. A lot of her fellow influencers such as Natalia Garibotto, Anais Zanotti, Danielley Ayala, and Bruna Rangel Lima wrote gushing messages on the comments section of the post, while some of her fans raved about her killer physique.

“You look so gorgeous! Happy Women’s day, cutie,” a follower commented.

“You look amazing! That body is just so perfect. Good job!” another admirer echoed.

“Body goals,” a third social media user wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.