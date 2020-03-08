WWE News: Nia Jax Stuns In Video Of Lingerie Photo Shoot

Nia Jax has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 35, but during her time off, she’s found a new calling as a model. Over the weekend, the superstar uploaded a video to Instagram from a recent lingerie photo shoot, which she shared pictures from just a few days ago.

In the accompanying caption, Jax also appears to address her critics and those who’ve tried to put her down in the past, even though she doesn’t address anyone in particular. However, the superstar appears to have found her confidence and passion, which should serve her well when she returns to WWE television.

“You tried to extinguish my flame, but it didn’t work, I reignited it????! Here’s a really good view for you to kiss my [peach emoji].”

The comments were overflowing with complimentary sentiments toward the WWE superstar. Her colleague, Zelina Vega, responded with a fire emoji, while Naomi said that she’ll be “kissing all over that.” Kayla Braxton, meanwhile, called her “perfect.” Her peers and fans clearly don’t agree with whomever Jax was referencing in her message.

In a follow up post on her Twitter account, Jax reshared the video and sent a message to Vince McMahon, informing the WWE chairman that she’s ready to return to action. The road to WrestleMania 36 is currently fully underway, and Jax appears keen on being involved. With a final spot reportedly available in the planned multi-participant SmackDown Women’s Championship match, she might be the one to fill it.

I was able to drop it down low! Surgery was a SUCCESS ???? pic.twitter.com/nq31TMI8AX — ???? (@NiaJaxWWE) June 5, 2019

Jax has been out of action for almost a year due to a knee injury, but she appears to have fully recovered. There’s been no word yet when she’s expected to return to television, but her surge in popularity over the last few days might inspire WWE to bring her back sooner rather than later, and it’s highly likely she’ll be brought back as a babyface.

Jax has made it her mission to become a symbol of body positivity since shooting to stardom in WWE, and her recent foray into modeling shows that she’s living up to her promises. As documented by Refinery29, she hopes to use her platform to inspire young girls to embrace being themselves, regardless of their shape or size.

“Maybe a young girl seeing me and not feeling comfortable in her group can feel like, Oh my gosh, look, she went out there and she’s different and I look like her and she’s kicking a** and she’s taking names,'” Jax said.