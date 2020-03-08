Hillary Clinton Compares Joe Biden’s Path To The Nomination To Hers In 2016

In a Sunday interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton compared Joe Biden‘s 2020 coalition to hers in 2016, as reported by Yahoo News.

“What Joe’s victories on Super Tuesday showed is that he is building the kind of coalition that I had basically,” Clinton said.

Clinton called it a “broad-based coalition” and claimed that she completed most of her efforts for the nomination on Super Tuesday — efforts she said, “lingered on.”

“And I think Joe is on track to doing exactly the same thing: putting together a coalition of voters who are energized.”

According to Clinton, who went on to lose the general to Donald Trump, Biden is the strongest candidate to take on the real estate mogul in the 2020 election.

In a piece for The Hill, author Reid Wilson claims that Democrats may be making the same mistakes that led to Clinton’s failure against Trump in 2016. According to Reid, Biden’s experience could be a “risky bet” for the Democratic Party.

“Biden’s pledge to return government to a more civil era comes at precisely the time when more Americans than ever before want Washington to change its stagnant and stale ways.”

Reid pointed to the success of fresh candidates — such as John Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton — in the post-war era. Even the seasoned John McCain became viewed as a political insider when his opposition was Barack Obama, Reid noted.

“History is not kind to Democrats who have run for and lost their party’s nomination before,” he wrote, noting that only five candidates in the last century who ran and lost the nomination took a win in a subsequent campaign.

Biden currently has 664 delegates, while his closest competition is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 573. After his Super Tuesday comeback that followed his South Carolina win, both progressive Democrats and Republicans have sounded the alarm about Biden’s fitness to take on Trump.

As reported by Fox News, Biden’s recent seven-minute speech on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri saw the 77-year-old politician make numerous gaffes, including calling himself “O’Biden Bama” Democrat.

Others claim that these fears are overblown. As The Inquisitr reported, a Washington Monthly report claimed there is no evidence that Biden is experiencing cognitive decline and says such suggestions are part of a “disinformation campaign” against the frontrunner candidate.

Outside of his gaffes, Trump’s campaign appears set to take aim at Biden and his son, Hunter, and their alleged corruption in Ukraine. If the president takes this route, Democratic adviser Tim O’Brien claims that Democrats will go “scorched Earth” against Trump’s children.