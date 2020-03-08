Fitness Model Bakhar Nabieva Does Push-Ups In Thong Bikini, Shows Why She’s Called ‘Miss Iron Bum’

Bakhar Nabieva earned the nickname “Miss Iron Bum” through many hard hours in the gym, and now the fitness model is heading to the beach to show off her namesake in a racy new video.

The Ukrainian model shared a video on Instagram this week showing herself rocking a thong bikini and doing push-ups at the beach. The short video clip focused in on her well-toned back and backside, giving her fans a slow-motion glimpse of her rippled muscles.

The video was a huge hit with fans, garnering more than 65,000 likes and plenty of compliments about her rock-hard physique.

“Your tushy needs it own t.v show,” one fan suggested.

“OUTRAGEOUSLY HOT!!!!” another added.

The video showed off one of the perks of Bakhar’s modeling work, the ability to leave the gym and visit some sun-soaked locations for her photo and video shoots. While she often poses in the gym and at home, Bakhar also takes the chance to get out in the sun as often as possible, showing off her body in revealing bikinis.

Nabieva has gained a very dedicated following on the social media site thanks to her revealing pictures and videos, including plenty in the gym that show how she keeps her physique so tight.

In one video posted last month, Bakhar wore some very skimpy workout clothes while she went through a set of squats in the gym, posing in front of the mirror.

Nabieva’s Instagram fame has helped her get exposure across the fitness modeling world, with features in magazines and websites. As the U.K.’s Mirror noted, Bakhar’s famously well toned backside even earned her the nickname “Miss Iron Bum,” and her penchant for wearing all-black contact lenses gave her another nickname — “Demon.”

While she may put in the same amount of work in the gym as competitive bodybuilders, Bakhar has made it clear that she wants to focus on Instagram. Nabieva said in an interview that she has resisted calls to join the competitive world, though that hasn’t stopped fans from suggesting the move in her Instagram comments.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”