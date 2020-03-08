Shania Twain, 54, Stuns In A Colorful Strapless Bikini As She Writes In The Sand

Shania was celebrating International Women's Day with a lyric from one of her most popular songs.

Shania Twain impressed her fans very much by showing off her phenomenal figure in a gorgeous bikini. However, she wasn’t just flaunting her fabulous body; she also had a special message for her female fans.

The 54-year-old country music icon made a name for herself by singing fun, empowering women’s anthems and looking good while doing it, so she made sure to celebrate International Women’s Day in a very Shania way. On Sunday, the “Any Man of Mine” singer took to Instagram to use a lyric from one of her hit tunes to get her fans fired up and ready to celebrate some of the best things about being a woman.

“Let’s go girls!” Shania wrote, referencing the spoken opening line of her 1997 single “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Shania’s post included a video that showed the singer sporting a colorful two-piece. Her bandeau-style top was strapless, and it had a striped pattern in a variety of different vibrant colors, including red, yellow, pink, and blue. Her matching bikini bottoms had thin adjustable side straps.

The “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?” hitmaker was also sporting a floppy straw sunhat and a pair of over-sized sunglasses with yellow lenses.

Shania’s video was filmed on a serene beach. She was on her hands and knees near the edge of the water, and she was using her finger to write a message in the damp sand. Someone was filming her from the front as she did so.

Her words were the same lyric included in her Instagram post’s caption, but with a few extra exclamation points. Shania had a big smile on her face as she wrote. When she was finished, she looked at the camera and made a triumphant fist.

Shania appeared to be sporting the same bikini that she was pictured wearing last week in one of her vacation photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “You’re Still The One” singer revealed that her seaside getaway had her “recharged” and ready to resume performing in Las Vegas for her “Let’s Go!” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

As of this writing, Shania’s bikini video has been liked over 50,000 times, and it has received over 1,000 comments from her supportive fans.

“The fact that you’re just out here looking like that though………….QUEEN,” read one response to her post.

“Happy international women’s Day,” another fan wrote. “You are one of the leaders for sure a beautiful Canadian icon. Cheers.”

“Queen! You look so good! Goals,” a third commenter remarked.

“What a woman!” a fourth admirer gushed. “Have a great day queen, and thanks for so much inspiration and so many anthems!!”