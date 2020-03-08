Donald Trump Is Putting His Supporters At Risk By Not Canceling Rallies, Says Democratic Representative

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he has no plans to halt his campaign rallies amid the coronavirus crisis, which wasn’t well-received by Democratic Representative Jackie Speier. As reported by Breitbart, Speier made an appearance on MSNBC on Sunday and claimed that Trump is putting his supporters at risk by continuing to hold his famous MAGA events.

“I don’t think the president is capable of telling us the truth about the coronavirus,” she said.

Speier echoed former Trump Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin and said that the public should rely on scientists “attempting to tell the truth,” even if their statements contradict Trump’s.

“The fact that he is not willing to cancel his various rallies suggests that he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk because we’re supposed to stay six feet away from other persons in order to mitigate the exchange of those viruses.”

According to Speier, Trump’s decision to continue his rallies amid the crisis shows the public that he is not fit to run the country during such a time.

Despite Speier’s comments, Trump isn’t the only politician continuing their campaign amid the spread of COVID-19. The president’s Democratic presidential challengers, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, also show no signs of stopping their campaigns.

At CDC, Trump is flanked by AZAR and REDFIELD — two officials facing most scrutiny over coronavirus response. TRUMP: Doctor, do you want to make a little statement? REDFIELD: First I want to thank you, for your decisive leadership…that's the most important thing I want to say. pic.twitter.com/DH6oWiqAfN — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 6, 2020

As reported by Business Insider, Trump doesn’t currently have any rallies listed on his campaign’s schedule as of Sunday evening. Regardless, the president claims that he has no concerns over such events and will continue to hold them amid the coronavirus spread.

“I haven’t had any problems filling them,” he said while visiting the Atlanta Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters on Friday. “We just had one in North Carolina, South Carolina, all of the place and we have tens of thousands of people standing outside of the arena.”

In the past month, Trump has held half a dozen rallies, mostly in states that were holding Democratic primary contests. According to Bloomberg, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh denied that the lack of rallies on schedule has anything to do with the coronavirus.

As reported by New York Magazine, it’s unclear if Trump and his staff are taking extra precautions to avoid coronavirus exposure, and if so, what such precautions involve. Although Trump, a notorious germaphobe, initially canceled his Friday CDC trip after reports that a staffer contracted the virus, he ultimately decided to go after the staffer allegedly testing negative for the illness.