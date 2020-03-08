Angeline Varona Tugs At Her Bikini Top & Exposed Ample Cleavage In New Instagram Snap

Brunette beauty Angeline Varona stunned her 2.5 million Instagram followers today with a smoking hot snapshot. The model rocked a red two-piece bathing suit that flaunted her flawless body.

Angeline rocked a skimpy ruched bandeau-style bikini top with short off-the-shoulder sleeves. It was red with floral prints all-over. She paired the bikini top with a pair of red bottoms that stretched high over her curvy hips, accentuating her killer figure.

In the photo, the Bang Energy model was photographed seemingly on the patio of a house. She popped her right hip to the side as she tugged at her bikini top, which showed off an ample amount of cleavage, much to the delight of her fans. She looked straight into the camera and gave a slight smile. Not to mention, the red color of her bikini complemented her tanned skin well.

Angeline sported a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, warm-toned eyeshadow, bronzer, highlighter, and mauve-colored lipstick. She wore her long hair down, parted to the side, and styled in soft wavy curls. The model opted not to wear any accessories to keep her look casual.

In the caption, Angeline wrote something about the “Clover Dating app,” and to anyone who wants to download, they can do so by clicking the “link in her bio.” According to the geotag, the hottie is currently in Miami, Florida.

Angeline’s online admirers loved the newest update, as it earned more than 29,800 likes and over 270 comments — and those numbers continue to grow by the minute. Her fellow influencers and followers flocked to the comments section of the post to let her know how gorgeous and sexy she looked. Some of her fans were short on words but still expressed their admiration by using a trail of emoji.

“Happy International Women’s Day! You are one of the most beautiful and amazing women ever. Keep slaying, enjoy your day,” a fan commented on the post, adding several emoji in the comment.

“Happiness is getting your new beautiful post notification. You are such a wonder!” an admirer gushed.

“You are really a fantastic woman and you have a fantastic figure. You are so gorgeous in the picture,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Oh my god! You are really beautiful in red. You are too damn sexy,” a fourth Instagram follower added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Angeline added another sultry snapshot to her social media account wherein she rocked an ultra-revealing black monokini that exposed her décolletage and enviable curves. The previous snap was taken in Cancun, Mexico, where she spent her recent vacation.