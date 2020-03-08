Adviser Says There Will Be ‘Scorched Earth Response’ Against Donald Trump’s Kids If He Goes After Hunter Biden

A Democratic adviser warned that there would be a “scorched earth response” against Donald Trump’s adult children if the president were to launch attacks against Hunter Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

As Joe Biden seized control of the Democratic primary with a string of victories on Super Tuesday, some of Trump’s allies have resurfaced attacks against the son of the former vice president. Republicans had pushed unfounded claims that Hunter Biden was engaged in corruption in Ukraine, an allegation that helped lead to Trump’s impeachment as he pushed for the Ukrainian president to launch an investigation of both Hunter and Joe Biden.

But any further attempts to make Hunter Biden a campaign issue could come back to hurt Trump, a former adviser for Michael Bloomberg said. Tim O’Brien, who worked closely with the former New York City mayor, said that Democrats are prepared to go after Trump’s own children if he to attack Hunter Biden.

“If Republicans really want to make an issue out of Hunter Biden… there is going to be a scorched earth response aimed at all of the Trump children that is going to be unlike anything they’ve experienced thus far,” O’Brien said on MSNBC.

While there has not been evidence shown to back the claim that Hunter Biden was engaged in corruption with his appointment to the board of a Ukrainian energy company, there have been a number of reports taking aim at Trump’s children and accusing them of business-related corruption.

As The Guardian reported, an expose from journalist Andrew Bernstein claimed that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. engaged in a scheme to defraud investors in a Trump SoHo property in Manhattan. The book published emails from the siblings that showed they knowingly exaggerated figures about how well the condos were selling and released public sales figures that did not match data that was filed with state and federal agencies.

As Pro Publica reported in 2017, the siblings were under investigation and close to being charged for the scheme as New York prosecutors prepared a case. The report noted that District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. overruled his staff after meeting with Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz, who was one of Vance’s biggest donors and gave $25,000 to his re-election campaign.

Republicans have already hinted that they plan to continue pressing on Hunter Biden. As The Inquisitr reported, the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted to subpoena Burisma Holding consultant Andrii Telizhenko as part of a probe of the gas company where Hunter Biden served as a board member.