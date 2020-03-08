American Model Jessica Clements Displays Hot Model Body In A White Bikini On Instagram

American model and YouTuber Jessica Clements, who is popular on social media for her cute looks and gorgeous body, recently took to her Instagram page and posted a sexy bikini picture.

In the snap, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a white bikini that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. That’s not all, but the risqué ensemble also enabled Jess to put her bare midriff and well-toned legs on full display. Although her bikini was quite simple and not very revealing, it made her look nothing short of gorgeous.

Staying true to her signature style, and in keeping with the outdoor, daytime photoshoot, Jessica opted for minimal makeup so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, and a pale orange lipstick. She also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with peach-colored polish.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders, while she covered her forehead with bangs to pull off a very chic and youthful look.

In terms of accessories, she opted for multiple silver bracelets, a ring, and a delicate pendant to keep it simple, yet stylish.

To pose for the picture, Jess could be seen standing against the background of a lemon tree. She could also be seen holding a lemon in her hands. In the caption, the Boston native informed her fans about her moods, revealing that she can be a bit sour at times but she later softens and adopts a sweeter attitude.

As of the writing of this article, the post has amassed close to 30,000 likes and above 130 comments in which fans and followers praised Jess for her pretty looks as well as her gorgeous body.

“I love how strong and healthy your body looks now,” one of her fans commented on the snap, referring to the model’s recent weight gain which she had talked about in a previous Instagram post.

“Sweet and sour, but most importantly, she’s hard to beat,” another user wrote.

“I love your bikini. Where is it from? Looks so good on you!” a third follower chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his feelings for the model by calling her beauty otherwordly.

“Be honest! What are you? A human or an angel? [heart emoji].”

Other fans used words and phrases like “so radiant,” “bless you,” and “you’re the cutest,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Jessica’s fellow models and influencers, including Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader.