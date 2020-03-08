Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini, Poses Alongside Mother And Sister In Matching Swimwear

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a stunning snap for International Women’s Day, in which she posed alongside her mother and sister. The trio were all wearing identical bikinis in the sexy shot.

Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the trio seemed to be in a tropical destination. They stood on a patio area overlooking a vibrant blue body of water. A palm tree peeked into the frame on the left, but the focal point of the shot remained the three gorgeous women.

Jen stood on the right, looking sculpted and sexy in a pale blue bikini. The bikini had a halter-style top that tied around her neck, and featured lacy cups with delicate trim along the edges of the cups. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms in the same fabric. Jen opted for a high-cut style, with the sides stretching high over her hips. Jen’s full rear wasn’t visible due to the angle of the snap, but it seems that she opted for a thong style or cheeky style, given how much of her gravity-defying derriere was on display. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and hung down in a sleek style.

Jen’s sister Steph Selter was on the left, and was the shortest of the bunch in the shot. She likewise had long brunette locks that cascaded down her chest, and she rocked the same bikini. She placed one hand on her hip and the other wrapped around her mother’s waist.

Jen’s mother, Jill Selter, posed in the middle of her two daughters looking absolutely gorgeous. She showed off her toned physique in the same bikini her two daughters wore.

All three Selter women rocked sunglasses, and had big smiles on their faces.

Jen paired the stunning snap with a caption that shared some inspirational words for International Women’s Day. She also tagged several other individuals who inspire her, including actress Jessica Alba and entrepreneur Arianna Huffington.

Jen’s fans loved the family-focused post, and it received over 57,700 likes within just two hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well.

“Omg fam goals,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Can I have some of these genes please?” another follower commented.

“Such hotness,” another fan added.

While she doesn’t often feature her family in her Instagram posts, Jen can be spotted in bikinis quite often. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the fit brunette bombshell showed off her sculpted physique in a skimpy dark blue bikini.