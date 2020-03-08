Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly Remaining By Husband Kenneth Petty’s Side Following Recent Arrest

Nicki Minaj‘s husband, Kenneth Petty, was arrested earlier this week, but it is reportedly not the end of the couple’s marriage.

Petty, who also goes by the nickname “Zoo,” was arrested on Wednesday, March 4. The U.S. Marshals shared with Hollywood Life that Petty was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. The Inquisitr previously reported that Petty is registered in New York following a 1995 conviction of first-degree attempted rape.

An insider dished to the outlet that, for Minaj, Petty’s arrest isn’t a dealbreaker. The rapper is reportedly fighting the case alongside her man and doesn’t plan on leaving his side anytime soon. Minaj and Petty have been married for several months after discreetly tying the knot in October, 2019.

“Kenneth’s arrest is embarrassing but it is not a relationship killer whatsoever. She has known Kenneth forever and knows the person he is and is in love with him and she wants this to go away as quickly as possible,” the source said about Minaj’s feelings about the arrest.

The insider continued to say that the arrest may be something Minaj decides to discuss on her show, Queen Radio. She has used the platform in the past to talk about how the public’s perceptions of her marriage affects her. She also used the platform to call out daytime talk show hosts like Wendy Williams, who have given their opinions about Petty’s criminal past.

Minaj is also reportedly standing by Petty’s side because she has forgiven him for his past. She is choosing not to hold his past against him as they move forward into their new life as a married couple.

“Nicki knows Kenneth made a mistake but it doesn’t change the person he is and it doesn’t change anything about their relationship or her love for him. She’s known Kenneth almost her entire life and knows that people make mistakes, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to leave him for it,” another source shared. “Nicki is standing by her man and she just hopes he learns from this.”

Minaj first went public with her and Petty’s relationship in 2018 via Instagram. The two were friends and dated prior to the “Moment 4 Life” artist’s fame. Although she posts about him on her personal Instagram page often, she is mostly private about anything concerning her marriage. Minaj has even said that she loves the fact that Petty isn’t in the entertainment industry and isn’t looking for fame.

According to a recent Instagram post, Petty doesn’t even have any social media accounts.