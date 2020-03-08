American Actress And Model Jordyn Jones Looks Super Stylish Black Crop Top And Jeans

American actress, singer, and model Jordyn Jones, who became popular after starring in movies like Internet Famous, recently took to her Instagram page and treated her six million followers to a set of new pictures.

In the snaps, which were shared on Sunday morning, the model could be seen rocking a very stylish, black polka dot crop top that featured a keyhole design on the chest. The chic ensemble allowed Jordyn to show off a glimpse of her breasts while putting her bare midriff on full display. The stunner paired her top with a pair of jeans.

In terms of accessories, she opted for a black leather belt with a silver buckle from Gucci and carried a stylish black purse from Yves Saint Laurent. She also opted for a silver bracelet to ramp up the glamour.

Staying true to her style, Jordyn opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blusher, opted for a pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows. The stunner wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her shoulders and bosom.

The photoshoot took place on a roadside, and to the delight of her fans, Jordyn posted two pictures to provide her fans with a detailed look at her attire. In the first one, she could be seen running a hand through her hair, looking away from the camera, and flashing her beautiful smile that melted many hearts. In the second snap, the hottie was featured standing straight, throwing her head back, closing her eyes and smiling softly.

Jordyn did not write anything in the caption but used three heart emoji, meanwhile, her picture tags showed that her outfit was from the London-based clothing outlet, PrettyLittleThing.

Within less than a day of going live, the snaps racked up almost 100,000 likes and over 250 comments in which followers praised the model for her amazing figure and sense of style and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Your outfit is so cute and of course you are gorgeous as always,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omfg, you’re so pretty,” another user chimed in.

“I love so very much, you are beyond gorgeous!” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, one of her female fans expressed the desire to look like Jordyn.

“You’re amazing and I want to be like you!”

Some of Jordyn’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These include Erica Fett and Ana Lorde.