‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Goes Topless In Smoking Hot Throwback Video

“World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot throwback video that showcased her insane physique. In the caption of the post, Lauren indicated that the sizzling clip had never before been posted on her page.

In the clip, Lauren posed in front of a white wall in a space with a plain concrete floor. A dark wooden chair was to her right and she had one foot perched on it.

Lauren showcased her sculpted physique in a pair of barely-there white Calvin Klein thong underwear. The underwear had a thick waistband that sat low on her hips, and showcased her insane derriere to perfection. She paired the skimpy bottoms with over-the-knee brown high-heeled boots for a smoking hot look.

The blond bombshell went topless for the sexy clip, placing one hand on her head and using her other arm to cover up her ample assets. Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and her entire body looked bronzed and chiselled.

Lauren started by staring off into the distance, and eventually turned her attention to the camera. Her makeup was simple yet seductive, with a soft pink shade on her lips and long lashes that accentuated her gorgeous gaze.

She paired the steamy video with a motivational caption that sought to encourage her followers.

“Weight is just a number ladies. When I was younger I thought my ideal weight would be 115-118 and I always strived for that. I ended up as a stick when I got there. Focus on how you feel, how your clothes fit, how you look & how much energy you have first… the scale can read whatever it wants.”

Lauren’s eager followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot throwback video, and the post racked up over 29,400 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to share their thoughts and shower her sculpted body with praise, so the post received 51 comments in the same time span.

“Insanely beautiful,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“This is my absolute favorite picture/video. It’s my goal,” another added.

“So beautiful and perfect in every way possible,” one follower commented.

The blond bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her sculpted physique in all kinds of revealing ensembles, as her Instagram page proves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren shared a smoking hot throwback in which she rocked a skimpy thong bikini in an animal-print fabric. The shot was taken while she was in the Bahamas, and her body looked incredible.