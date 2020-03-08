Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Curves In A Pink Thong Bikini And Shows Off Her Sandy Backside

Hannah rolled around in the sand while posing on a beach.

Blond beauty Hannah Palmer often delights her fans by rocking tiny bikinis that show off her bombshell figure. For her latest visit to the seashore, she decided to add a little something extra to her usual barely-there beachwear by using some of the abundant sand surrounding her to highlight her curves.

On Sunday, Hannah took to Instagram to share a new promotional video for Bang Energy drink with her 1.3 million followers. For the steamy ad, the beach bunny rocked a pretty pink string bikini. Her top was constructed out of thick ribbed fabric, and it was a classic halter-style design with ties around her neck and back. The garment had movable triangle cups that left a generous amount of Hannah’s abundant cleavage exposed.

Hannah’s matching bottoms were a tiny thong with ties on the sides that arched up high over the model’s curvy hips. The skimpy triangular back of the garment was also pulled up high, while the front dipped down low to show off her tanned and toned lower torso.

Hannah’s long, blond hair was styled in soft waves, and she had most of it pushed over to one side. For her makeup application, she stayed true to her signature style by letting her natural beauty shine through. She was sporting a soft pink lip, pearly white eye shadow, and a light coat of mascara on her long lashes.

Hannah was shown posing on a beach in front of a backdrop of turquoise ocean and foamy white waves. In some shots, her stomach and arms were covered in sand. This is because she had rolled over on her stomach for one pose.

Hannah posed from the side with her back arched and one leg stretched out behind her. She was also shown tugging on the bottom string of her bikini top. In many shots, she was sitting down in the sand with her legs curled up underneath her and spread apart. She was also filmed standing up and posing with one leg popped forward to show off her peachy derriere. This revealed that her curvaceous backside was dusted with wet sand.

Hannah’s fans gave her sandy seaside performance rave reviews.

“Sometimes I cannot believe you are real,” wrote one of the model’s Instagram followers in the comments section of her post.

“She looks really stunning and good poses too,” another fan wrote.

“A beautiful mermaid,” read a third remark.

“Getting hotter and hotter,” a fourth admirer gushed.

