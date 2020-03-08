Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Sizzles In Two Revealing Outfits As She Poses In A Ferrari

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto turned the heat up on social media on Sunday, March 8 after she posted a series of photos that showed off her killer figure while she was out in Miami. The foreign beauty shared the snaps with her 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 26-year-old, who is most famously known for being a fitness model, was photographed in two different outfits as she posed inside of a luxurious red convertible Ferrari for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos.

In the first snap, Natalia was sitting in the passenger seat while she leaned up against the car door and held out a can of Coca Cola. She emitted a casual but sultry vibe as she stared directly in to the camera, though part of the model’s gaze was obstructed by her long brunette locks which cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

The second shot exuded more provocativeness as the stunner, who rocked a full face of makeup, was laying back in the driver seat while she grabbed the headrest with both hands and again stared straight into the camera. Meanwhile, the third photo displayed the model as she sat on top of the backseat’s headrest and lifted her hands up over her head.

One of the two blouses Natalia sported included a sleeveless cropped light blue top that featured a white collar and was skintight as it hugged her voluptuous figure. The garment also featured a plunging neckline that showcased a great deal of the beauty’s cleavage. The second top consisted of a white button up blouse, which was also cropped and whose sleeves came down to the social media star’s elbows. It also had a tie-front that added a playful feature to the look. Natalia paired each of the tops with blue denim short-shorts that featured several rips on them.

Natalia indicated in the post’s caption that all three snaps were shot by Tropic Pic, a small collective of photographers. She also detailed that the elegant sports car was provided by Paramount Luxury Rentals, a car rental agency based in Miami.

The post was met with instant approval from Natalia’s fans as it accumulated more than 10,000 likes and an additional 120 comments in the first hour of going live.

“You are so pretty,” one user commented.

“So beautiful,” a second fan added.

“So perfect,” a third user asserted.

“You’re my crush, I love you,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

The model’s post on Sunday deviated from her photos this past week, which featured a string of bikini-clad snaps that left little to the imagination. Most recently on March 6, the hottie stunned fans with a photo of herself in a two-piece black bikini that showcased her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The post amassed more than 109,000 likes.