Charly Jordan Flaunts Underboob In Latex Bikini On Instagram

Charly Jordan is gearing up for her birthday tomorrow, and she shared a new photo series on Instagram today and joked about how Las Vegas was going to “take” her 21st. The blond hottie rocked a latex bikini in the snaps and showed off her underboob in the second image.

In this photo, the model stood up and placed her left foot on the piano bench and angled her knees out to the side. Charly placed her left hand on her leg and her other hand by her side. She gazed directly at the camera with a playful hint of a smile on her face.

The stunner’s bikini top was a bandeau-style and was arguably too small as her underboob peeked through. Plus, her bottoms were matching and had a low waistline and a high-rise cut in the back.

Charly wore her hair down in an off-center part and brushed pieces of her locks in front of her left shoulder. She sported an impeccable makeup application that included silver and pink eyeshadow, mascara, dark pink lipstick, and blush. The sensation accessorized with multiple gold necklaces and a bracelet on her left wrist.

In addition, the first picture of the series revealed more of the backdrop. The model posed sitting down this time on the edge of the bench with a grand piano behind her. She faced her right shoulder towards the camera and sat with her legs apart and her hands on her knees.

The final shot was a close-up of Charly as she sat with her elbow resting on the edge of the piano. She smiled with her lips closed and a neon sign glowed in the background.

The update is proving to be very popular, garnering over 77,000 likes in the first 20 minutes since going live.

“Good luck Jordan,” wished an admirer that took note of her caption.

“I wish I was invited,” wrote a second follower.

“YOU are stunning,” raved a social media user.

“Dude she’s a f*cking mood!!” exclaimed a supporter.

The beauty shared another Instagram update six days ago and rocked another bikini, that time posting a video montage of herself posing outside in the forest. Charly wore a red swimsuit and wore her hair down in voluminous curls and appeared to be having a blast. The clip began with the model raising her hand towards the sunlight and slowly lowering her hand towards her lips. From there, the scene cut to the blonde crouching on the ground.