Australian Model Madison Gordon Looks Hot In Lace Lingerie As She Poses For New Instagram Snap

Aussie model Madison Gordon, who became popular on Instagram because of her sexy figure and bodily transformation, recently took to her page and posted a very hot lingerie picture.

In this particular snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a blue lace bra with a push-up feature, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed her sexy bra with skimpy lace panties which not only drew viewers’ attention toward her small waist and taut stomach but also allowed her to show off her toned legs and thighs.

Staying true to form, Madison opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, soft pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, a thin stroke of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. To complete her look, she wore her raven-colored tresses in two braids and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms. Madison ditched accessories to keep it simple, yet sexy.

For the snap, she squatted in her living room, held her cat Bubbles in her arms, flashed a soft smile and looked straight into the camera as she clicked a selfie.

Within less than a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 5,600 likes and close to 500 comments in which fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

While most of her fans praised her for her overall beauty, others only focused on the sheer display of skin and used explicit words to convey their feelings for the hottie.

“So cuteee!! You look absolutely stunning, Madison,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“That pic is simply gorgeous and beautiful, my sexy Madison. I love you so much, my goddess of beauty,” another user chimed in.

“My most favorite girl in the world. You look gorgeous as always, Madison,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer asked the model to marry him.

“So pretty!! My love, will you marry me, please??”

While some fans used words and phrases like “too sexy,” “adorable,” and “always fabulous,” to express their admiration for the hot model, others opted for a millennial approach and posted countless hearts, kiss, and fire emoji instead of long sentences to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from Madison’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and Instagram influencers, including the American Playboy model, Kindly Myers.