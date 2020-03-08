Latina Bombshell Isabella Buscemi Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny String Bikini

Bang Energy model Isabella Buscemi shared a jaw-dropping photo to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her two million followers. The snapshot, uploaded on March 8, saw the bombshell posing outdoors in a tiny bikini that showed a generous amount of skin.

In the picture, Isabella stood poolside on a gloriously sunny day in her skimpy two-piece bathing suit. She angled her left hip to the side — showing a glimpse of her curvy behind in the process. She looked into the camera with a bright smile on her face as she brought her right hand to her chest.

The Miami-based model wore a bright red bikini set with the top featuring classic triangle-style cups that were padded, as well as thin straps that tied behind her neck and around her back. Notably, the bikini cups were too small, exposing an ample amount of underboob. She wore the matching pair of bottoms that were pretty low-cut and were held together by tiny straps tied on the sides of her curvaceous frame.

To accessorize her pool day ensemble, Isabella wore a dainty name necklace, a pair of stud earrings, and a diamond ring. She kept her blond hair up in a high half-ponytail and used a red scrunchie to match her swimwear.

As per usual, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, several coats of mascara, contour, and a hint of blush. She also applied highlighter and wore a satin peachy pink lipstick.

In the caption, Isabella mentioned that her sexy swimwear was from online retail giant Fashion Nova, and added a discount code for her followers to use. She also asked them to check out the next snap on the post, which revealed a zoomed-in photo of her dog.

Within the first 15 hours of upload, the new post garnered over 60,000 likes and more than 930 comments. The model’s fans and followers took to the comments section to drop gushing messages, while some others raved about her incredibly toned figure.

“Isabella, you look very beautiful, and your dog is awesome,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“The top influencer is you. Also, that dog with the bone is funny. Your weekend shares are basically my favorite. I look forward to them,” another admirer stated.

“Confidence is your forte. How can you be this perfect? You slay in every outfit you wear,” a third social media follower wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.