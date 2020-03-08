Viki Odintcova Shows Off Incredible Cleavage On Instagram

Viki Odintcova has been showing off her figure on Instagram with a variety of photos lately, and took to the platform today to flaunt her incredible cleavage. The Russian stunner wore a strapless top or dress and posed in front of a brilliantly white backdrop in a professional studio.

The model was photographed with a huge smile on her face as she closed her eyes and played in her hair with her hands. Her pose put her various tattoos on show, including one on her collarbone and another on her inner wrist.

Viki’s outfit had a sweetheart neckline and hugged her chest, leaving her cleavage on display. Plus, she wore her hair down and slicked back behind her shoulders, adding to the glam with her makeup application. She rocked shimmery eyeshadow, dark mascara, and light pink glossy lipstick. The sensation accessorized with a pair of elegant earrings with pearl accents.

The impeccable lighting left Viki’s skin glowing and flawless. There was little to distract from her physique thanks to the simple styling of the photo shoot.

The geotag revealed that the shot was snapped in Moscow, Russia, although most of the model’s recent updates have been geotagged in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Moreover, the photographer, Mavrin, and his studio page was tagged in the caption, along with the co-owner, Cosmos. Viki also tagged her second Instagram page to promote it to her 5.1 million followers.

This update has proved to be popular and has garnered over 108,000 likes so far.

In addition, Viki’s many adoring fans flooded the comments section to send their love. There were many Russian speakers in the mix, although the English speakers also chimed in. Some people wished her a happy Women’s Day with others focusing on her good looks.

“This edit and this girl,” gushed a follower.

“You look so gorgeous,” declared a second admirer.

“Upfff that smile,” raved a third social media user.

“Without a doubt, you are the most beautiful woman on this planet,” exclaimed a supporter.

The bombshell showed off her cleavage in another series of images that she posted to her Instagram page on February 20, that time rocking a lacy teddy and sweater. The teddy was a burnt red color, while her sweater was brown. Viki wore her short hair down with a middle part and rocked a colorful makeup application that popped in those pictures. Her beauty look included light pink lipstick, plenty of blush, and silver eyeshadow.